StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

