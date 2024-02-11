StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FUN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

FUN stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

