StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the software maker's stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of BLIN opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

