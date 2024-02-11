StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Shares of BLIN opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.99.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.