Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target to $70.00

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get ePlus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLUS

ePlus Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ePlus

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. ePlus has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ePlus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.