State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,265 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

Equifax stock opened at $249.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.