State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $529,103,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

