State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 25,021 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $146.69 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

