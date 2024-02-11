SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.110-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.5 million-$619.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.5 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.11-3.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.40.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $27.22 on Friday, reaching $210.99. The company had a trading volume of 674,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $137.52 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock worth $11,568,095 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,215,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

