Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $270.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Shares of SPOT opened at $240.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.12. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $114.64 and a 12-month high of $248.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,009,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 669.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $5,917,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

