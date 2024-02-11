Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 3.0 %

SPR opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.