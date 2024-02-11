Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.72.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.