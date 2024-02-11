SmarDex (SDEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $94.59 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01299398 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $2,609,589.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

