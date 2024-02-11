Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,162 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 2,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,025,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $8,675,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 61,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $334.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $335.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

