Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 24,174 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nordson were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $263.63 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $265.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.59.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

