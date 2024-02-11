Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $16.41 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:TPH opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

