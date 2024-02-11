Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.94 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,222 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of Exact Sciences worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 356,084 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $60.64 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

