Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.32 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,265,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.44.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $212.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average of $227.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.