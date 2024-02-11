Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $21.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 926,977 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $15,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 956.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 340,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

