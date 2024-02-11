Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sirius XM by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

