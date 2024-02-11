Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sensata Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -960.00%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.