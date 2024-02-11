Seascape Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 6,647,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,753. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.