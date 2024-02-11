Seascape Capital Management Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average is $161.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

