Seascape Capital Management Acquires 267 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Seascape Capital Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,184,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $157.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,439. The firm has a market cap of $370.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.