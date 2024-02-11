Seascape Capital Management Acquires 23 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $740.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $620.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.02. The company has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $745.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

