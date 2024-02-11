Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $15.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

NYSE:CPA opened at $99.11 on Friday. Copa has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Copa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

