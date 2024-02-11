Seaport Res Ptn Comments on nVent Electric plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for nVent Electric in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NVT stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $66.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after buying an additional 164,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after buying an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.