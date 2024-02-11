Scout Investments Inc. Takes $6.19 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kirby as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kirby by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,227. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEX opened at $85.02 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

