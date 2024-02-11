Scout Investments Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN opened at $24.06 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.13.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

