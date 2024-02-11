Scout Investments Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Stock Up 0.3 %
HUN opened at $24.06 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Huntsman
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.