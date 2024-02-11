Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.92% of Stoneridge worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stoneridge by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,910,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,868,000 after buying an additional 861,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $8,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $4,270,000. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 520,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $3,074,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of SRI opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.71 million, a P/E ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

