Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE GRMN opened at $123.27 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $93.22 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

