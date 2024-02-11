Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,509 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.84 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

