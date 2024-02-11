Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KRP opened at $15.09 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

