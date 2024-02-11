Scotiabank Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $90.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

