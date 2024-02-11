Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.30.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

