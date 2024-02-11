Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,307.1% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHD stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

