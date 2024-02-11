Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

