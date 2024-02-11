Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Trimmed by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.
SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
