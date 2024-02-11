Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.52

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and traded as low as $24.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 124,956 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDUS

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is -79.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 524,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.