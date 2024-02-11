Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 933 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 3.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $61,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.14. 878,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $271.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average of $240.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

