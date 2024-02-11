Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys 432,473 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,473 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 4.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $80,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

NVO traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.20. 5,294,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,483. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $543.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

