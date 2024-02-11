Sarah Kathryn Rouan Sells 25,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarah Kathryn Rouan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,020,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 553,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

