Sanders Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Novartis worth $103,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Novartis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $101.03. 1,150,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

