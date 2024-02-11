Sanders Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Aptiv worth $83,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after purchasing an additional 522,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:APTV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. 2,928,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,783. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.
Aptiv Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
