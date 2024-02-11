Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $819,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $82.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,758.18. 398,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,979. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,844.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,490.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

