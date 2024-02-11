Safehold (SAFE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAFE opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.46. Safehold has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 51.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 161,767 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after buying an additional 645,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after buying an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

