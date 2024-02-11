Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPGC) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Sacks Parente Golf’s (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 12th. Sacks Parente Golf had issued 3,200,000 shares in its IPO on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $12,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPGC opened at $0.78 on Friday. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 9,387.23% and a negative net margin of 1,248.68%.

Institutional Trading of Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPGC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

