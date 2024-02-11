RS Crum Inc. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after buying an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,413,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,535,570. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

