RS Crum Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RS Crum Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 2,981,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

