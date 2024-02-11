RS Crum Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares during the period.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFEM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 607,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,396. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
