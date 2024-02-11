RS Crum Inc. Has $22.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 978,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 8.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,170,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,230,000 after buying an additional 985,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340,194 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214,274 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,364,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,445 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 711,742 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

